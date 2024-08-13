Hamas condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist Ben Gvir, other settlers

The Hamas Movement has strongly denounced the desecration of the Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers, including Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Yitzchak Goldknopf, on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hamas condemned the provocative settler tours and practices at the Al-Aqsa Mosque today as “part of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites” and “persistence in provoking the Muslim nation’s feelings.”

The settler desecration of the Aqsa Mosque to celebrate Jewish events, perform Talmudic prayers and waive Zionist flags would never succeed in Judaizing the Islamic holy site and changing its status quo.

“The persistence of the far-right Zionist government and its war criminals in their massacres and genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the killing and terrorism campaigns in the West Bank and the systematic violations in Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque … only adds fuel to the fire in the region and poses a direct threat to regional and international peace and security — a situation that entails serious action by the international community and the UN to curb this government and hold it accountable for their crimes,” Hamas underscored.

Hamas also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to take serious and urgent steps to put an end to Israel’s Judaization activity against the Islamic and Christian holy sites across Palestine, especially its systematic violations at the Aqsa Mosque.

The Movement affirmed that the Palestinian people and their resistance would not allow the Israeli occupation to carry out its criminal plots against Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque, vowing to continue the struggle for the liberation of the Palestinian land and holy sites and the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.