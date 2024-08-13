Death toll from Zionist aggression on Gaza surges to 39,929

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 39,929 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 92,240 people.

In a statement, the health ministry said the Israeli occupation army committed two massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 32 civilians and injuring over 88 others.

The health ministry added that a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

The Gaza Strip has been under brutal bombardment since a cross-border operation was launched by Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, on October 7.

Besides the large number of casualties and the huge displacement of people, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have run out for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the tight Israeli blockade and the massive destruction of infrastructure and facilities.