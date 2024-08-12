Gaza: Death toll surges to 39,897 martyrs

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that the Israeli occupation army committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 142 civilians and injuring over 150 others, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

In a statement, the health ministry said that at least 107 of those killed during the past hours were transported to hospitals.

The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 39,897 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 92,152 people.

The Gaza Strip has been under brutal bombardment since a cross-border operation was launched by Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, on October 7.

Besides the large number of casualties and the huge displacement of people, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have run out for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the tight Israeli blockade and the massive destruction of infrastructure and facilities.