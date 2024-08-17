Hamas: New US proposal responds to conditions of occupation, obstructs ceasefire

A leading source in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said on Friday that “the new American proposal responds to the conditions of the Israeli occupation and is in line with them, and does not include a commitment to what was agreed upon on July 2.”

The source added that the occupation continues to evade and obstruct and insist on adding new conditions to obstruct the agreement.

He also affirmed commitment to what the movement agreed to on July 2, which was based on the Biden declaration and the Security Council resolution, calling on the mediators to put pressure on the occupation and force it to implement what was agreed upon.

The source stated that “any agreement must ensure the cessation of aggression against our people and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”

He pointed out that any agreement must also include providing urgent relief and reaching a real deal to exchange prisoners.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt had issued a joint statement on Friday regarding the Doha talks and the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.