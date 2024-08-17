Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi directs new government integrate with people

The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, met with the head, deputies, and members of the Government of Change and Construction.

In the meeting, the Leader of the Revolution affirmed that “the formation of the government comes under sensitive and exceptional circumstances and that enemies are lurking around it.”

“The mission and role of the new government are different from everything that has gone before, and the people are waiting for what it will offer them,” he said, stressing that the title of change and construction of the government shows the enormous tasks and responsibilities entrusted to it.

He pointed out the importance of adhering to moral and financial integrity, knowledge of the current situation of state institutions, projects, and programs, and benefiting from the achievements of the past stage and its useful experiences.

Sayyed Abdulmalik also stressed the importance of rationality in expenditures and costs in light of the difficult circumstances and limited revenues in the stage of comprehensive war.

He urged paying attention to administrative reforms, the accompanying oversight and internal audit, and combating blackmail, exploitation, and the method of procrastination in transactions.

The Leader of the Revolution reiterated the importance of the government’s serious endeavors, with all its ministries and institutions, to integrate with the people, whether by encouraging, activating, and supporting community initiatives or activating the private sector to participate in building the country.

He warned against individual tendencies at work, noting the importance of teamwork and integration with work colleagues and advisory bodies.