Abu Obeida praises Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes against Israel

The military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stressed on Sunday that all fronts will remain burning and escalating in the face of the Zionist enemy as long as the aggression against the Palestinian people continues.

He said in a statement that “The Al-Qassam Brigades bless Hezbollah’s initial response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr and appreciate the precious sacrifices of the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese resistance.”

Abu Obeida explained that Hezbollah’s operation confirms once again the change in the strategic reality of the entity since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, stressing that “the enemy has no safety from punishment, and there are no limits to the possibility of destroying it anywhere and from any front.”