Dozens killed, many injured in ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza for 326th day

Dozens of Palestinian citizens, including children and women were killed and others injured in ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip for the 326th Day.

Medical sources reported that four slain people were recovered after the occupation forces bombed a residential apartment owned by Zeno family in Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Medical crews and civil defense also retrieved bodies of six people, including a girl and three women from Al-Safadi and Al-Naasan families, after a missile attack targeted a residential apartment for Al-Naasan family in Taj (2) building on Yarmouk Street in Gaza City.

Seven citizens, including children and women, were killed after the occupation aircraft targeted a residential apartment in Hadeel tower in Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery targeted the eastern areas of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip with a number of shells.

Four citizens were killed and others were injured when the occupation bombed a house belonging to Ziada family in the Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.

Artillery shelling also targeted several areas east of Khan Yunis, coinciding with warplanes launching two airstrikes.

Occupation aircraft blew up residential buildings northwest of Rafah.

The occupation army continues to fire heavy and random bullets towards the Shakoush area and the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi area of ​​Rafah, and the Israeli military vehicles are breaking with limits into west of the city.