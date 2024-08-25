Abdulsalam condemns Israeli desecration of Gaza mosques, Qur’an amid ongoing aggression

The head of the National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, strongly condemned the Zionist enemy’s desecration of a mosque in Gaza and the burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an.

Abdulsalam emphasized that what emboldens the enemy entity to violate Islamic sanctities and insult the dignity of the nation is the perceived official Arab and Islamic abandonment of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He reiterated his condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing genocidal crimes committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people.

Abdulsalam stressed that Yemen, driven by a sense of religious responsibility, will continue its support operations until the Israeli aggression is halted and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.