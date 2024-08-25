Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 40,405

The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,405 people, with 93,468 injured.

The ministry said in its daily statistical report, “The Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 71 Palestinians and injuring 112 others during the past 24 hours.”

A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, according to the ministry’s report.