Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 40,334

The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip revealed on Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,334, with 93,356 wounded.

The ministry said in its daily statistical report, “The Israeli occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, which left 69 martyrs and 212 injuries transferred to hospitals during the past 48 hours.”

There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, according to the ministry.