Several Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on various areas in Gaza

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and many others injured on Saturday in Israeli occupation’s bombing of east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that the occupation’s warplanes targeted a group of citizens in the Abu Areef area east of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the killing of at least one civilian and the injury of others.

The occupation warplanes also targeted the tents of the displaced people east of Deir al-Balah, which led to the injury of a number of people, including women.

Meanwhile, the occupation’s artillery shelled the Hakr al-Jami’ area in Deir al-Balah, causing injury of dozens of civilians.

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone that targeted the al-Katiba area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.