Citizen killed in US-Saudi explosive remnants in Hodeidah

A citizen was martyred by the explosion of a remnant of the US-Saudi aggression in the Durayhimi District of Hodeidah Governorate.

A local source explained that the explosion, claimed the life of 28-year-old Joudat Jaber Ahmed Mujahsi.

The National Mine Action Center revealed in its statistics that explosive remnants and ordnance caused the deaths of 52 people, including 19 children and five women, and injured 80 people, including four women and 24 children, in Hodeidah Governorate in 2023.