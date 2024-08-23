Revolution Leader: The response is coming from the Axis fronts and it will be painful and effective

Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Thursday announced that a powerful and consequential response to Occupation actions will soon emerge from the Axis of Resistance fronts.

Al-Houthi noted that the meticulous planning required for such a response has contributed to the delay.

In his address focusing on the latest developments in the enemy aggression on Gaza and the broader regional situation, Sayyed Abdulmalik highlighted that the Israeli enemy is anxiously anticipating a retaliatory strike from Hezbollah, in response to the assassination of Mujahid leader Fouad Shukr.

Similarly, leader al-Houthi mentioned that the enemy is bracing for a response from Iran over the killing of the prominent Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, fully aware that retaliation is inevitable.

The fear is evident, as most airlines have suspended flights, and Israel’s economic situation has significantly deteriorated, he said.

Sayyed Abdulmalik further condemned the continued Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has persisted for 321 days, marked by horrific crimes, brutality, and severe injustice, with the support of the United States and Western powers.

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the Israeli enemy is waging a genocidal war, relentlessly targeting residential neighborhoods with American bombs, committing atrocities against displaced persons and sheltering schools, and murdering civilians in the streets and everywhere in Gaza.

The genocide, he said, extends to the starvation and torture of prisoners.

The Leader of the Revolution emphasized that the suffering of the Palestinian people continues to worsen, intensifying with each passing decade.

He pointed out that the Palestinian people endure daily hardships, which have escalated dramatically, especially during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, where acts of genocide are being committed.

He stated, “In the face of such criminality, the responsibility and religious and moral duty of Muslims must match the magnitude of this long-standing injustice. Inaction in this regard is deeply troubling.”

The Leader questioned, “Why has this negligence persisted for so long? Why is there such a vast gap between the sacred duty that all Muslims are obligated to uphold and their actual response to this responsibility?”

He further stressed that this gap between the nation and its Islamic and faith principles highlights a concerning moral and ethical decline within the Muslim community.

He added, “Given the plight of the Palestinian people, there is a profound responsibility for jihad and support for the oppressed.

Standing against the Israeli enemy, with its crimes and corruption, is both an Islamic and Quranic imperative—a commitment rooted in faith in every sense, he said.

The Leader of the Revolution highlighted the remarkable resilience and heroism of the Mujahideen/ fighters in the Gaza Strip, who have demonstrated unwavering faith and courage over the past 11 months.

Despite enduring a severe blockade and widespread destruction, they have inflicted significant losses on the enemy, he said.

He added that Colombia’s president had taken a stand by banning the export of coal to Israel to avoid contributing to the suffering of the Palestinian people. In contrast, some Arab regimes continue to export goods to Israel!

He criticized the reception of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Congress, where he received additional military and political support despite his crimes.

The Leader also pointed out that in certain Arab regimes, individuals who express solidarity with the Palestinian people and their fighters face severe repercussions, including imprisonment, fines, torture, and even exile.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din emphasized that the martyrdom operation in “Tel Aviv” and the continuation of such operations are significant and successful steps in the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

He said, “The Hezbollah front remains active, with daily bombardments involving dozens of missiles, artillery, and drone squadrons. The Israeli enemy acknowledges the significant impact of Hezbollah’s operations, which are supporting Gaza, and admits to the resulting casualties.”

Leader al-Houthi continued, “The support front from Yemen also remains robust, having conducted 21 operations this week using ballistic missiles, drones, and naval boats. The number of ships targeted for their connection to the Israeli enemy and violation of embargo resolutions has reached 182—a substantial figure.”

The Leader noted that this week, the Americans carried out five raids on Hodeida province, targeting the Yemeni people.

He emphasized that the United States is complicit in the aggression against Gaza and any Arab or Islamic country.

Al-Houthi criticized the lack of popular uprisings in the Islamic and Arab world in support of the Palestinian people, while noting the significant reactions in non-Islamic countries.

“The motivation for popular uprisings in distant nations is humanitarian, whereas our peoples are connected to the Palestinian cause through Islamic ties, shared values, and national security.

Our peoples should be more engaged, aware, and committed to this human, religious, and moral responsibility,” he said.

The leader added, “The Yemeni people have set themselves apart globally with their substantial and consistent support. The weekly million-person marches and numerous activities reflect a level of engagement unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

The Leader commended the ongoing activism of the Moroccan people, contrasting it sharply with the official stance of the Moroccan regime, which he labeled as complicit and traitorous in its collaboration with the Israeli enemy.

Al-Houthi criticized the Moroccan government’s increasing economic cooperation with Israel as deeply regrettable.

He highlighted that since the onset of the aggression on Gaza, Yemen has witnessed a total of 652,175 marches, demonstrations, and events. Mobilization efforts in training have exceeded 432,000, and the number of military parades, marches, and maneuvers has reached 2,292.

The Leader noted that the weekly marches continue unabated in the capital, provinces, and rural areas, maintaining their intensity through all seasons. Despite challenging weather conditions, including rain, the demonstrations in Sana’a and Dhamar showcase a steadfast commitment and determination to persist.

The Leader called on the Yemeni people to join a massive mobilization, with millions gathering in Sana’a and across other provinces and districts.

He framed this mobilization as a form of jihad in the way of God, intended to support the oppressed and oppose the enemies of God and humanity, particularly the Zionist Jews.

Al-Houthi stressed that answering this call, which aligns with divine principles and upholds national dignity and strength, will yield great rewards both in this life and the hereafter.

He declared, “Our people act with honor and pride. Future generations will not bear the stain of failure seen in many other nations.”