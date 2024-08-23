Two more ships hit by Yemeni forces in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Thursday evening that it had carried out two military operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, targeting two ships for violating the ban on entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni armed forces explained in a statement that the first operation targeted the oil ship “Sounion,” belonging to a company that deals with the Israeli enemy entity. The ship suffered a direct and accurate hit while sailing in the Red Sea and is at risk of sinking.

The other operation targeted the ship “Sw North Wind I,” which is also belonging to a company that deals with the Israeli enemy while sailing in the Gulf of Aden, according to the statement.

The statement stated that the two operations were implemented with a number of gunboats, ballistic and winged missiles as well as drones, confirming that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and target all ships associated with it or belonging to companies that deal with it.

The armed forces reiterated that “Yemeni military operations will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”