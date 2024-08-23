Despite of heavy rains, millions of Yemenis hold mass rallies in support of Gaza

Despite the pouring rain and flooding across the country, millions of Yemenis held mass rallies in the capital Sana’a and several other provinces, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, under the title, “With Gaza and Al-Aqsa… Jihad and Steadfastness Until Victory.”

The participants reaffirmed their support of Gaza and its resistance under any circumstance.

A statement issued by the rallies reaffirmed the Yemeni people’s commitment to continuing both military operations as well as official and popular activities.

It commended the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people that has exceeded expectations and shattered the hopes of the enemies and the normalizers.

To the peoples of Arab and Islamic nations, the statement said: “The Palestinian people are oppressed Muslims and part of you, and Gaza is a test of your faith and a measure of your humanity. Abandoning them is treason.”

The statement called on the Axis of Resistance to strike the enemies and let the response be earth-shattering to heal the hearts of believing people.