YemenExtra

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” called on Monday for criminalizing the Israeli occupation’s violations against humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip.

“On the World Humanitarian Day, we call for the criminalization of the occupation’s violations against humanitarian work and stopping its growing terrorism against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Al-Quds,” the movement said in a press statement.

It also called for urgent actions to intensify humanitarian and relief work in support of Palestinian people on its land.

“The World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated by the United Nations and the countries of the world on this day, August 19, comes in light of the continuation of the war of genocide, displacement, and ethnic cleansing against the Gaza Strip for the 318th day,” the statement explained.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation war on Gaza has so far left more than 40,000 martyrs, most of them children and women, including 280 UNRWA relief workers, about 93,000 wounded, thousands missing under rubble, and thousands abducted and detained in the occupation prisons, against whom the most heinous crimes of brutal torture and revenge killing were practiced.

Hamas confirmed that the international community’s celebration of this international day places all of them, states, governments, and organizations, before a political, legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibility in order to stand with the just cause of Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.