Al-Houthi offers cooperation with Algeria for increased support to Gaza

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, announced Yemen’s readiness to coordinate and cooperate with Algeria for more support for Gaza.

In a post on the X platform today, Monday, Muhammad al-Houthi welcomed Algeria’s position in support of the Palestinian people through statements by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday, Sunday, to provide military, medical, and humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Houthi described the Algerian President’s statements as “important, ideal, and wonderful.”

“God willing, coordination will be done to support Gaza and Palestine on the fronts of the Al-Quds axis and open new fronts,” he said.

On Sunday, the Algerian President said that the Algerian army is ready to enter the Gaza Strip if Egypt allows the borders with the Gaza Strip to be opened, announcing that his country would not abandon its support for Palestine.

Tebboune added that Algeria is ready to build three hospitals within 20 days.

As a result, social media websites were abuzz with a video of Tebboune’s statements, which some described as “dangerous” and “unprecedented.”

Algeria is considered one of the Arab regimes most supportive of the Palestinian people, and these positions were demonstrated by joining the case filed against the Israeli occupation before the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice