Abdulsalam,: burning of the “Sunion” ship is an example of Yemen’s seriousness in targeting any ship violates the embargo

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said that the burning of the ship “Sonion” is an example of Yemen’s seriousness in targeting any ship that violates the Yemeni embargo.

Mohamed Abdulsalam said in a press statement, “After several international bodies communicated with us, especially the Europeans, they were allowed to withdraw the burning oil ship Sounion.”

“The burning of the aforementioned oil ship is an example of Yemen’s seriousness in targeting any ship that violates the Yemeni embargo decision to prevent the passage of any ship to the ports of occupied Palestine to exert pressure on the Zionist enemy entity to stop its aggression on Gaza,” he said.

Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that all shipping companies associated with the Zionist enemy entity to realize that their ships will remain vulnerable to Yemeni strikes wherever they can reach the hands of the Yemeni armed forces until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.a