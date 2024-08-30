Revolution Leader: No political point or other considerations can limit the level of our operations in support of Gaza

The Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, reiterated the preparations to respond to the Israeli enemy are ongoing, and the timing will be a surprise to the enemy, stressing that the Yemenis are continuing to develop their capabilities and there are upcoming surprises that the enemy never expected or counted on.

The Revolution Leader said in a speech on Thursday about the latest developments in the Israeli aggression on Gaza and regional developments, “While we are interested in the response issue , our concern is greater than that, and we are keen to raise our operational performance in support of Palestine to more influential levels, and there is no political ceiling or any considerations that can limit the level of our operations supporting Gaza and all of Palestine.”

He added, “We will move at any level we can without hesitation, and we strive diligently with the help of God and trust in Him to develop our capabilities in a qualitative manner, so they are at the level that allows us to be more effective and influential in targeting the Israeli enemy and supporting the Palestinians.”

He continued, “With everything we have provided , are providing, have worked , are working with, and our people are moving with, even at a level unparalleled by any other people, we are pained that we have not yet reached what we hope for, want, and seek to reach at the position supporting Palestine level and the strongest influence level on the Zionist enemy, despite its great impact on the economic level.”

The Leader explained that the port of Umm al-Rashrash was completely closed due to the Yemeni operations that God granted support , victory, and this inflicted many losses on the enemy, indicating that 40 percent or more of the navigation movements in Umm al-Rashrash stopped due to the complete closure of Bab al-Mandab on the enemy.

He considered the Yemeni military operations supporting Palestine a holy jihad , a religious, moral and humanitarian responsibility in all respects, noting in this regard that the popular activity continues despite the heavy rains, thanks to God Almighty.

He mentioned that 361 squares witnessed marches and events supporting Gaza despite the rains and their impact on the roads, especially in the countryside, stressing that the scene in Al-Sab’een Square and some Provinces was influential and expressive of loyalty, awareness and keenness to continue in various circumstances.

He continued, “The general atmosphere and the features on the those present faces are satisfaction and determination to continue the popular activities and to count the reward from God Almighty, even the wounded, some of them were moving their carts between the flood and some were crossing on crutches.”

The Revolution Leader called on the dear Yemeni people sons , “faith and loyalty Yemen”, to go out in a million-man march tomorrow, Friday, in the squares of the capital Sana’a and the rest of the provinces and directorates, in continuation of solidarity with Palestine, supporting its cause and backing its resistance.

He addressed the sons of the Yemeni people, saying: “You are increasing in the position of responsibility and filling the squares within the framework of your jihadist responsibilities, and this is a great badge of honor, while others are increasing in “entertainment” parties, shame, dancing and disgrace.”

He stressed that the million-man march despite the heavy rains expresses loyalty, honesty and steadfastness, noting that the Yemeni people enjoy the privilege of loyalty, values and morals, because they have practically proven their honesty with God Almighty.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stressed the need to confront the developments taking place in the West Bank and what the enemy is doing in Al-Quds and Gaza with more determination, resolve, steadfastness and escalation.

He continued, “We are a targeted nation, and Trump in his electoral campaigns expresses his regret and remorse that Palestine is small and that the enemy needs a wider region,” stressing that the American, Israeli and Western greed is great in controlling the countries of the nation, with intense hatred and hostility towards it.

He explained that the position is one of mobilization, movement, jihad , construction, and the future is promising, and the divine promise does not change or differ, indicating that no matter what the developments, tragedies and suffering are, they will not change the inevitabilities that God promised in the demise , end of the Israeli enemy and in the hypocrites disappointment.

The Leader spoke about the Yemeni military front in the battle of “The Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad” .. stressing that the Yemeni naval forces carried out qualitative and important operations this week, including storming “Sunion” ship, which is a bold and courageous operation.

He revealed that two teams of naval forces stormed the ship in two stages and destroyed its cargo after rigging and detonating it .. indicating that the operation of blowing up the “Sunion” ship, which is documented with its great and influential scene, shows that the American is lying in his claims regarding any deterrence of Yemeni operations supporting Palestine.

He reiterated that Yemeni operations are continuing effectively, although fishing for ships in the Red Sea has become rare due to the small number of ships associated with the enemies, indicating that some companies are now moving very far from the farthest Indian Ocean, far from Africa, and not closer to the Arabian Sea or Socotra.

He stated that shipping companies linked to the enemy are far and away from Yemen at very high costs, adding, “Our forces targeted another ship carrying bulk goods, the effectiveness of our operations and their control of the situation is acknowledged by the enemies.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi referred to the damage in most provinces due to the floods and heavy rains that they witnessed.. extending his sincere condolences and sympathy to all families who lost victims in the disasters and damages that befell many people.

He attributed the damages of the floods to several factors, including random construction in the course of the floods , their outlets and the result of the collapse of some water barriers, stressing the need for great cooperation between official and popular bodies in helping those affected by the floods and avoiding some of the damages.

He said, “We should strive to avoid the damage caused by floods as much as possible, because the problem lies with humans and not with this great blessing, and cooperation in helping those affected, both officially and popularly, should be at the required level. This is a humanitarian, moral and religious duty.”

The Revolution Leader called for paying attention to agriculture and its importance, seizing the blessing opportunity of rain, and taking care of agriculture and afforestation. He said, “We must be aware of the importance of urban planning, because random work and construction cause many problems, one of which is disasters.”

He added, “It is important to plan for more irrigation canals, dams , barriers and choose appropriate places for them, so that they do not harm the people.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi began his talk about the developments in Gaza and extending to the West Bank, stressing that these developments are evidence that shows everyone the reality of the Israeli enemy , its danger, and every Muslim should be aware of the facts that impose themselves above all the false images that the Jews and agents seek to cover up.

He explained that the human society violation in their lives, money and honor has become a belief and culture for the Jews.

He said, “In light of the developments in Palestine, we all remember the religious, moral and humanitarian responsibility towards the genocide of a Muslim and oppressed people.”

He considered the clear failure of many of the sons of the nation to be the reason for a large part of the injustice that befalls the Palestinians, stressing that the Israeli enemy crosses all red lines , violates all norms and laws and does not pay attention to any considerations.

The Leader pointed out that the Zionist criminality continuation with all that impudence, audacity and genocide is a human shame on human society, indicating that the deafness state and ignorance that some are trying to adopt towards what is happening does not exempt from responsibility nor does it prevent the consequences of negligence and neglect.

He stressed that the scene of the Zionist soldiers tearing up the Qur’an in a mosque they destroyed in Gaza Strip is a dangerous scene, and whoever is not moved by the scene of tearing up the Qur’an no longer has an atom of faith in him, and his affiliation to Islam has become a mere formal affiliation.

He said, “Whoever neglects the sanctities can neglect his honor, dignity , homeland, and this is a dangerous situation that Muslims must reconsider, religious scholars, intellectuals and mosque preachers have a responsibility to remind the nation of the danger of neglecting its sanctities and the consequences of remaining silent about their violation.”

He added, “At the forefront of what they are targeting mosques with are the repeated incursions into the Noble Al-Aqsa Mosque , the desecration of its courtyards, and more dangerous than the incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque is the talk of one of the Zionist criminals about the intention to build a “Jewish synagogue” in the mosque.”

The Leader stated that the step of building a “Jewish synagogue” should be met by Muslims according to their religious duty of jihad in the Allah way and the practical position, pointing out that the official Arab regimes, elites and even the peoples’ circles met the talk of building a “Jewish synagogue” with silence .

He considered silence about tearing up the Qur’an and threatening Al-Aqsa, as the Jews will see in it a surrender state to the nation, submission, fear and denial of religion, stressing that evading responsibility is a dangerous situation that causes the nation to be subjected to divine authority, and its impact is great on the peoples’ reality , regimes and on the audacity of the enemy.

He continued, “Whoever thinks that the state of inaction and silence will benefit him or that the enemies will be pleased with him is mistaken and delusional,” explaining that the Jews do not even recognize those who love them from the Arabs that they are human beings, and they consider them merely animals whose blood, honor and money are permissible.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stressed that the state of severe and continuous starvation is painful , the Palestinians are starving and some regimes are providing various food supplies to the enemy, adding, “This week, the escalation of the Israeli enemy extended to the West Bank, which is the largest in 22 years.”

He touched on the practices of the Zionist enemy, in targeting cities, camps and hospitals, destroying mosques and infrastructure in the northern West Bank and bulldozing streets, stressing that the aggression on the West Bank and what is happening in Al-Quds and Gaza clarify the reality of the actual trend to draw a new scene in Palestine with American protection and support.

He added, “There is clear collusion from some Arab regimes with the enemy and hopes that it will achieve its satanic hopes of entering into “normalization.”

The Revolution Leader recalled the American role in providing permanent political support to deceive public opinion, with the aim of containing the response from Hezbollah and Iran in the name of negotiations, but it is quickly exposed, stressing that the American does not stop even from providing the most deadly types of weapons to kill children and women in Gaza.

He said, “The American is making every effort to protect the Israeli enemy to continue the genocide in Gaza, and the American tried to stop any voice, activity, or movement supporting the Palestinians.”

He expressed regret for the state of the United Nations’ lack a position, adding, “The United Nations has no position or actual role that stands by the Palestinians, and its statements equate the victim with the executioner.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik praised the cohesion of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades with the Saraya , the rest of the factions and their steadfastness in confronting the Israeli enemy.

He explained that Hezbollah carried out the response operation, overcoming the great pressures that were exerted on Lebanon in general and all attempts to contain the response, stressing that Hezbollah dealt a strong blow to the Israeli enemy and the file is still open based on the evaluation of the results.

The Leader stated that the Hezbollah front, at the daily support level, is a hot front with its continuous strikes and the losses it inflicts on the enemy, noting that Hezbollah front has a great influence , is a front of humiliation for the enemy, and Israeli leaders expressed this.

He discussed the role of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which carried out operations this week, some of which were towards occupied Haifa and towards occupied Umm al-Rashrash.

He said, “Iran confirms the inevitability of the response and the Americans are in a state of high alert to try to contain the response,” noting that the Americans are trying to recruit even some Arab regimes to participate with them in obstructing the Iranian response and confronting it.

The Leader added, “It is very unfortunate that some Arab regimes are moving to participate with the Americans in protecting the Israeli enemy, this is a betrayal of God and His Messenger,” indicating that the demonstrations and stands in the world supporting Gaza are more than most Arab and Islamic countries with the exception of three Arab countries.

He explained that the issue of demonstration , opinion freedom and expression has ended in Western countries and freedoms have been erased for the Israeli enemy’s sake .

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi pointed out that student activities with the return of university studies in America have begun again to express the position rejecting the genocide in Gaza