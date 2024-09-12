64 martyrs in new massacres by the occupation in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the occupation committed 4 massacres in the Strip, of which 64 martyrs and 104 wounded arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The ministry explained in a statement that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

It indicated that the death toll has risen to 41,084 martyrs and 95,029 wounded during 341 days of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.