MR.Mohammed al-Houthi: Saudi Arabia threatens the very foundation of Yemeni Revolution of 1962

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, sent on Wednesday political messages including harsh criticism of those loyal to the war coalition against Yemen, particularly the Saudi regime.

“As long as Saudi Arabia opposes the Revolution of 26 September [of 1962] and of 21 September [of 2014], this means that everyone who opposes the 21 September Revolution is supported by Saudi Arabia, even though they may claim to be the protector of 26 September against those who opposed it,” he said in a post on X.

He called on those he called opponents of the Revolution of 21 September to stop destroying the country and to demand justice from the Saudi regime.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia is opposing not only the 2014 Revolution that was led by Ansarullah, but also the very foundation of the Yemeni republic that was laid in the September 26 Revolution of 1962