The Supreme Committee for the Support of Al-Aqsa calls Yemeni people to participate in the million-person march of anger next Friday

The Supreme Committee for the Support of Al-Aqsa discussed the results achieved in the context of the economic boycott and intellectual, cultural and tactical activities in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in its meeting today, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Committee, Allama Muhammad Muftah.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the daily developments in Gaza and Lebanon in light of the continuing resistance operations and direct confrontation of the Palestinian resistance factions , Hezbollah against the Zionist enemy in besieged Gaza and southern Lebanon.

It also praised the support operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces this week in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, through which they targeted three ships in the Arab , Red Seas and Bab al-Mandab, as part of the continued implementation of the naval blockade decision on the Zionist enemy.

The SC commended the leadership and members of the Yemeni Armed Forces, especially the missile , naval forces and the drone aircraft, for all support operations for our brothers in Gaza and Lebanon, whether those that target hostile ships at sea or those that target the enemy’s depth in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Supreme Committee commended the ongoing support operations of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance for our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon.

It also commended the various results achieved in the economic boycott, intellectual , cultural activity and public mobilization tracks. The committee emphasized the importance of consolidating the gains achieved in these tracks by continuing the boycott and intensifying intellectual, cultural and mobilization activities in support of our oppressed brothers in Gaza and Lebanon.

The committee approved the organizational program for the weekly million march that will be held next Friday afternoon in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sana’a and the marches that will be held simultaneously in the provinces and districts in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples under the slogan “With Gaza and Lebanon, we are ready for any US-Zionist escalation.”

The committee called on the magnanimous and dear Yemeni people to come out and participate in the rage marches on Friday, to condemn the ongoing criminal Zionist aggression against Gaza Strip, Beirut , southern Lebanon, and to express the spirit of fraternal solidarity with the Palestinian , Lebanese resistance and bless their operations against the usurping aggressor.