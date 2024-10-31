A march for graduates of the fifth stage of open military courses in Hajjah

A group of graduates from the fifth stage of open military courses organized a march on Wednesday in the Mahabsha district of Hajjah province.

Participants in the march chanted slogans against the Zionist-American adversary, emphasizing their readiness to support the courageous resistance in Gaza and Lebanon, vowing to offer their all until the Zionist entity is defeated and expelled from Arab lands. They demonstrated the discipline and skills they acquired during their military training.

The participants affirmed their full commitment to fighting alongside the armed forces and the resistance axis under the banner of the revolutionary leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in the face of global oppression.

They regarded support for the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, as well as honoring the sacrifices of women and child martyrs, as a religious, humanitarian, and moral duty, responding to God’s call to stand with the oppressed and vulnerable.