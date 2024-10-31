Hezbollah continues to thwart the occupation’s advances and dismantle gatherings of its soldiers.

Hezbollah continues to thwart Israeli advances and target its soldiers in southern Lebanon, actively confronting the occupation’s infiltration attempts while simultaneously attacking military gatherings in northern occupied Palestine.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released a statement detailing their actions. At 2:30 AM, their fighters launched a rocket salvo at a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Omra area, south of Khiyam. This was followed by a second attack in the same area at 3:30 AM.

At the same time, they targeted another group of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Yaqousa area on the outskirts of Khiyam, also with a rocket salvo. At 4:30 AM, the fighters struck the Al-Yaqousa area again, targeting the occupation forces for a second time.

Lebanese media reported that three rocket salvoes were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Palestinian territories, with one salvo aimed at the Israeli settlements in the Galilee Finger. As a result, sirens sounded across northern Israel, including in Haifa, Netanya, Hadera, and northern Tel Aviv, amid the noise of explosions.

Additional sirens were activated in Kiryat Ata, Carmel, Menashe, Kiryat Shmona, and surrounding areas. Israeli media also reported that a drone exploded at a factory producing aircraft spare parts in the industrial zone of the Nahariya settlement in the north.