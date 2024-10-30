Over 60 Lebanese citizens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa

The Israeli aggression on Lebanon entered on Tuesday day 37, hours after the Zionist enemy committed massacres in Bekaa in a bloody night, and carried out massive raids on Lebanese towns and cities.

In Bekaa, the Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 63 people were martyred and 110 others were injured, noting that the toll would rise as rescue efforts were still underway searching for survivors under rubble.

The health ministry said the tolls covered 12 areas in the Bekaa Valley, including Al-Alaq, Boudai, Taraya, the Goro barracks in Baalbeck, Al-Ram, Brital, Younin, Balad, Baalbeck and Al-Halaniyeh.

In south Lebanon, the Israeli enemy forces launched heavy artillery and airstrikes early on Tuesday morning, targeting multiple towns and villages, including Mansouri, Byout Al-Siyyad, Al-Bayyadah, Zebqin, Teir Harfa, and Majdal Zoun.

The enemy’s dawn air raids hit the town of Deir Antar, reportedly causing injuries, according to sources in the region, National News Agency reported.

In the southern city of Nabatieh, Israeli airstrikes struck Suwayda Hill on the northeastern outskirts of Kfar Rumman.

Meanwhile, the enemy’s attacks on Jbaa were the most intense to date, with a series of nine airstrikes within one hour. Local officials confirmed that 12 buildings in the town were destroyed in the strikes, which centered on key public facilities, including General Security offices, civil defense units, and the main public square. The impact of the bombardment was felt as far away as Sidon, the Chouf, and Iqlim Al-Kharroub.

The Lebanese Health Ministry updated the toll of the Israeli attacks, saying that so far 2,710 people have been martyred and 12,592 others have been wounded since the Israeli enemy launched its aggression on September 23.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli enemy warplanes launched series of massive air strikes in the southern coastal city of Tyre.

Source: Al-Manar Website