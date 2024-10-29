Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Zionist enemy’s industrial area in Ashkelon

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced, Tuesday, that the drone force carried out a special military operation targeting the enemy’s industrial area in Ashkelon, in the southern occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, clarified in a statement that the operation was carried out using several drones and successfully reached its targets. He noted that the operation came as part of the 5th phase of escalation and in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza, Lebanon.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their commitment that they will not halt their military operations until the aggression stops, the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon cease.

They pointed out that this operation comes as a victory for the oppressed peoples of Palestine, Lebanon and as support for their Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

On Last Tuesday, In solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, and in support of their resistance movements, the Rocketry Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully executed a precision military operation.

The spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e affirmed that the operation targeted an Israeli military base east of the occupied Yaffa area with a hypersonic ballistic missile named “Palestine 2.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that the missile successfully reached its target, bypassing both American and Israeli interception systems. This strike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.