Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,020

The Israeli occupation continued its onslaught and massacres in the Gaza Strip, intensifying its aggression specifically in the northern part of the territory, and committing atrocities that necessitate urgent intervention to save civilians.

In the past 48 hours, Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against civilians, women, children, and the elderly, killing 96 Palestinians and injuring 277 others, Gaza’s Health Ministry revealed in its daily report.

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 to 43,020, in addition to 101,110 injured that arrived at hospitals, the ministry added.

While some victims were able to be transported to the very few functioning hospitals in the Strip, countless others are trapped under the rubble, as Civil Defense crews cannot reach them due to Israeli bombardments and deliberate attacks against first responders.