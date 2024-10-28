The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Hezbollah launches 29 military operations against Zionist forces

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, carried out several operations to confront the “Israeli” enemy’s attempts to advance along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as multiple operations against sites, bases, and gatherings of the “Israeli” army and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

In a series of statements issued on Sunday, Hezbollah confirmed that the operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing its brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The statements as follows:

1- A drone squadron launched an aerial attack on the “Yodefat” Military Industries Company in the “Bar-Lev” Industrial Zone, southeast of Akka.

2 – A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Malkiyah” settlement.

3- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Karmiel” settlement.

4- An attack drone targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces northeast of the Manara settlement, hitting its targets accurately and causing casualties between dead and wounded.

5- An attack drone targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces at the northern entrance of the Marj site, hitting its targets accurately and causing casualties between dead and wounded.

6- A guided missile targeted an “Israeli” infantry force in the town of Houla, causing casualties between dead and wounded.

7- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces at the Fatima Gate.

8- A large rocket barrage targeted the “Zevulun” Military Industries base north of Haifa.

9- A rocket barrage targeted the Abel al-Qamh barracks.

10 – A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Margaliot” settlement.

11 – As part of the Islamic Resistance’s warning to several northern settlements, the resistance fighters bombarded the “Nahariyya” settlement with a rocket barrage.

12- A rocket barrage targeted the “Zaoura” artillery position.

13 – A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement.

14- A rocket barrage and artillery shells targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun.

15- A second rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement.

16- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Beria” settlement.

17- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers south of the town of Dhahira.

18- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Misgav Am” settlement.

19 – A second rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun.

20 – A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Khallet Nayef area on the outskirts of the town of Houla.

21- The Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit confronted “Israeli” warplanes over the western sector with surface-to-air missiles and forced them to leave Lebanese airspace.

22- Two attack drones accurately hit their targets in the “Kfar Yuval” settlement.

23- Two attack drones accurately hit their targets in the “Sa’sa” settlement.

24- An attack drone accurately hit its target in the “Zarit” settlement.

25 -An attack drone accurately hit its target in the “Shoumera” settlement.

26- The Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit confronted a Hermes 900 drone in the skies of the western Bekaa with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

27- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun.

28- As part of the Islamic Resistance’s warning to several northern settlements, the resistance fighters bombarded the “Ayelet HaShahar” settlement with a rocket barrage.

29- A rocket barrage targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement.