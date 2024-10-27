Hezbollah launches drone strikes on Israeli military factory southeast of Acre

The Islamic Resistance has intensified its operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, their ongoing resistance, and the defense of Lebanon and its citizens.

“At 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters conducted an aerial operation using a squadron of assault drones targeting the Yodfat Military Industries Company, located southeast of Acre [occupied Akka],” the statement read.

In response, the Israeli Army Radio reported that Hezbollah had successfully hit a factory assembling aviation components in the “Bar Lev” industrial zone, west of Acre.

The second statement issued on Sunday said that at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli infantry unit in the town of Houla with a guided missile, resulting in multiple casualties, including both deaths and injuries.

Operation Three

Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in northern eastern Al-Manara settlement with an assault glider at 11:00 am on Sunday, achieving a direct hit and leaving them either dead and wounded.

Operation Four

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers at the northern entrance of Al-Marj site with an assault glider at 11:00 am on Sunday, accurately hitting their targets and leaving them either dead or wounded.

Operation Five

In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Fatima Gate with a rocket barrage at 12:10 pm on Sunday resulting in confirmed injuries.

Operation Six

In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zvulun military industries base north of Haifa city with a large rocket barrage at 12:45 pm on Sunday.

Operation Seven

In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Al-Malkiya settlement with a rocket barrage at 10:00 am on Sunday.

Operation Eight

In defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Karmiel settlement with a rocket barrage at 10:00 am on Sunday.

The escalation follows a warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several northern settlements. On Saturday evening, Hezbollah initiated operations by launching a salvo of rockets at the Kiryat Shmona settlement. The attack occurred at 11:30 p.m. on October 26, 2024, as part of its broader campaign to defend Palestinian and Lebanese interests.

A statement from the Islamic Resistance confirmed that these actions align with its commitment to supporting the resistance in Gaza and protecting Lebanon from enemy aggression.

Additionally, the group released a video through War Media on Saturday night, urging settlers in northern occupied Palestine to evacuate their communities immediately. Hezbollah warned that the Israeli military had transformed these settlements into strategic outposts, making them legitimate targets for air and missile strikes.

The statement specifically called for the evacuation of residents from 25 settlements, underscoring that these areas have become operational points for Israeli forces.

“Your settlements have become bases and staging grounds for enemy military forces attacking Lebanon. As a result, they have become legitimate military targets for the Islamic Resistance’s air and missile forces.”