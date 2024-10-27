20 Palestinian citizens killed in Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia refugee camp

A series of Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp this morning resulted in the murder of 20 civilians, including women and children, and left many others injured, according to local and medical sources.

Eyewitnesses and medical sources confirmed the casualties following an Israeli strike on a residential complex near Al-Fakhoura School in the Jabalia refugee camp.

This attack marks the continuation of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing campaign by the Israeli military in the North Gaza Governorate, now in its 23rd consecutive day.

The situation has been exacerbated by a ground blockade, ongoing house demolitions, and forced displacement of residents.