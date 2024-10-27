The political bureau of Ansarullah condemns Zionist aggression on Iran

The political bureau of Ansarullah has issued a statement condemning recent acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it an extension of what they describe as “Zionist recklessness” that endangers the people of the region and threatens international peace and security.

The bureau emphasized that the targeting of Iran is motivated by its consistent and strong stance on the Palestinian cause, as well as its public condemnation of the ongoing violence in Gaza. Ansarullah asserted that Iran’s commitment to supporting Palestinian rights and opposing acts of genocide in Gaza has led to it becoming a target of aggression.

In the statement, Ansarullah expressed “absolute solidarity” with Iran and affirmed what it termed Iran’s legitimate right to respond to continued Zionist hostilities. The bureau underscored its confidence that such attacks would not weaken the resolve of the resistance nor divert it from its path, which it described as following in the legacy of fallen leaders who championed the cause.

The remarks from Ansarullah come amid escalating tensions in the region, as various groups have voiced concerns over the implications of continued conflicts on both national and regional stability.