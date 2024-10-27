Mass marches held in Yemen in solidarity with Palestine, Lebanon

Millions of Yemeni people took to the streets in the capital Sana’a and other provinces on Friday in massive demonstrations in renewed solidarity with and support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, under the slogan “Loyalty to the Martyr Leaders… With Gaza and Lebanon Until Victory.”

A statement was issued during the rallies expressed condolences to Hezbollah, the Lebanese people, and the entire Arab and Islamic nation for the martyrdom of the great mujahid, the scholar and martyr, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The rallies’ statement pledged to “the martyr and all the martyr leaders that we will continue on their path until victory.”

The statement also addressed the Arab and Islamic nations, saying: “The criminal Zionist enemy does not hide its ambitions to dominate and enslave you, and it constantly speaks about its so-called ‘Greater Israel,’ which includes a wide area of your Arab and Islamic countries, including holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

It emphasized that “resistance brings dignity to the nation, and without it, there is nothing but humiliation, disgrace, and loss in this world and the hereafter.”

The statement urged the mujahideen not to heed the voices of discouragement and betrayal, as victory is the inevitable promise of God.

It also confirmed Yemen’s readiness for any escalation by the Americans and Israelis, regardless of the challenges, sacrifices, or dangers