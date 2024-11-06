Dozens Killed and Injured in Widespread Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday unleashed destruction across multiple Lebanese towns, leaving dozens dead and injured. According to a statement from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted residential buildings in the Barja area, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and 14 injuries, as rescue teams continued searching through the rubble.

Further strikes hit the town of al-Shahabiya, killing five people and injuring others. Civil defense teams remain on-site to locate missing individuals. Additional attacks in the town of al-Barghaliya destroyed a building and vehicle, killing three and wounding seven.

In the Qadmus neighborhood near al-Abbasiya, air raids resulted in three more deaths and three injuries. Other areas, including Hadatha, Kunin, Majdal Salm, Wadi Jilu, Tulin, Aytit, and Bint Jbeil, were also bombarded, causing extensive material damage.

On Wednesday morning, artillery shelling and further air raids continued, targeting areas near Shaqra, Wadi al-Saluqi, Qabrikha, Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Yahmor al-Shaqif, and Arnoun. The strikes caused widespread property damage, adding to the mounting destruction across Lebanese regions.