Yemeni Forces Strike Israel’s Nevatim Airbase and Shoot Down U.S. MQ-9 Drone

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a targeted strike on Israel’s Nevatim Airbase in southern occupied Palestine, using a hypersonic ballistic missile named “Palestine 2.” Yemen’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, confirmed the successful operation, stating that the missile hit its intended target in the Negev region. Sarie announced the operation during a mass rally in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

In addition to the airbase strike, Yemeni air defenses downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone conducting a “hostile mission” over Yemen’s Al-Jawf province early this morning. This marks the twelfth American drone reportedly intercepted by Yemen since the onset of what they call the “battle of the promised conquest” and “Holy Jihad.”

Sarie described these actions as direct responses to ongoing aggression from the U.S., Britain, and Israel, and as acts of support for the Palestinian people and their fighters. He reaffirmed Yemen’s continued support for both Palestinian and Lebanese resistance efforts, maintaining a naval blockade on Israeli territories and promising further military actions until the Gaza blockade is lifted and hostilities against Lebanon cease.