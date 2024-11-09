Israeli Bombing Claims Lives of 20 Palestinians Across Gaza Strip

Today, Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of 20 Palestinians, with numerous others wounded. Palestinian media reported that four people lost their lives, and others were injured in an airstrike targeting an aid distribution warehouse in Gaza City’s Al-Jadeeda neighborhood, while one Palestinian was killed by gunfire in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

In another incident, ten people were killed and others injured in bombings that struck the Shuja’iyya neighborhood and a residence in Jabalia camp. In central Gaza, a Palestinian was killed in an attack on a group of people in the Al-Bassa area, north of Deir al-Balah. Additionally, four individuals, including displaced persons, were killed, and several were wounded in airstrikes on temporary shelters in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.