Death Toll Surpasses 43,000 as Israeli Assault on Gaza Continues

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Saturday that over 43,552 people have lost their lives and 102,765 have been wounded in Gaza as Israel’s military operations enter their 400th day. In the past 24 hours alone, four separate attacks resulted in 44 fatalities and 81 injuries, with several victims still trapped beneath the rubble.

The ministry’s statement detailed that 21 Palestinians were killed in bombings across various parts of Gaza since dawn today. As relentless strikes continue, Gaza’s population faces unprecedented devastation and loss.