Yemen’s Mohammed al-Houthi Warns U.S. and Reaffirms Support for Palestine in Mass Rally

In a powerful address during a mass rally in Saada province on Friday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast support for Palestine and Lebanon and issued a pointed warning to the United States and President Donald Trump against any escalation in Yemen.

Speaking to Trump directly, al-Houthi stated, “You know the Yemeni people, and you will know them even more today. The missiles from your term remain in our hands, and American interests in the region are within reach of our forces.” He cautioned that any aggression against Yemen would only strengthen its resolve and capabilities.

Al-Houthi condemned U.S., British, and European backing of what he called “aggression” against Gaza, saying Yemen stands firmly in solidarity with Gaza against the ongoing siege and hostilities.

Emphasizing Yemeni resilience, he declared, “Before Trump’s presidency, he had an aircraft carrier; now, that carrier has become merely symbolic.” He asserted that American naval forces had been weakened in the region, with generals acknowledging the resilience of Yemen in recent years.

Al-Houthi also called on Arab journalists and media outlets to join a campaign declaring the Israeli entity “temporary” and urged Arab regimes to label it a terrorist entity. Addressing Arab leaders, he questioned, “After the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon, can you still not classify [Israel] as terrorist?”