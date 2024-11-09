Millions of Yemenis Rally in Solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, Pledging Support and Defiance

On Friday, millions of Yemenis gathered in cities and provinces across the nation to show unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people, rallying under the theme, “With Gaza and Lebanon… In Readiness and Mobilization Against the Forces of Arrogance.”

Protesters held banners representing Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, and Hezbollah, while burning images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump in defiance of their policies. The demonstrations emphasized Yemen’s firm stance against perceived threats to regional allies.

A statement issued at the rallies reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to support the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, pledging that Yemen would never abandon its duty to defend its allies. “The fighters in Palestine and Lebanon are not alone,” the statement declared. “Yemen stands ready to sacrifice until victory is achieved.”

Protesters also announced a week dedicated to donations and aid for displaced Lebanese families, extending from today until next Friday.

Addressing resistance fighters in Palestine and Lebanon, the statement offered a message of unity and support: “You are not alone. Yemen stands by you, ready to confront the forces of arrogance.” Directing a message to the United States and President Trump, the rallies warned, “The Yemeni people will not yield; what you failed to achieve before, you will not achieve now.”