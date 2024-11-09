Deadly Clash in Yemen’s Hadramout Leaves Two Saudi Soldiers Dead, Three Injured

Two Saudi soldiers were killed and three others injured on Friday in a violent confrontation at the headquarters of the First Military Region in Yemen’s Hadramout province.

Local sources reported that a recruit from the region fired on Saudi soldiers following a heated argument, leading to the fatal incident. The First Military Region, affiliated with Yemen’s Islah Party, has hosted Saudi forces for some time, but tensions between local recruits and Saudi personnel have reportedly escalated.

Following the incident, Saudi forces surrounded the headquarters with armored vehicles, enforcing a military lockdown on the area as tensions rose between the two sides.