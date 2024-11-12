Israeli Bombing of Gaza Strip Claims Lives, Injures Many Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning have resulted in the deaths of at least five Palestinians and injuries to many more. Palestinian sources report that three people were killed when Israeli forces targeted a residential area in Al-Jalaa, located in northern Gaza. Additional casualties occurred in Beit Hanoun, where airstrikes hit two homes, leaving several dead and others wounded.

In a separate incident, eight civilians were injured, and others remain missing following an air raid on a home in the New Camp area near Al-Nussairat Refugee Camp. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have surrounded a school in Beit Hanoun, which houses 130 displaced families, as shelling and gunfire intensify.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 43,603 deaths and 102,929 injuries. Thousands are still trapped under rubble, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis as ongoing bombardments hinder rescue and aid efforts.