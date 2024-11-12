Iraqi Resistance Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Occupied Territories with Drone Attacks

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance launched drone attacks on two Israeli military targets in both northern and southern regions of the occupied Palestinian territories. In two statements, the Resistance confirmed the successful strikes as part of its ongoing response to Israel’s actions in Palestine and Lebanon, citing the recent massacres of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, as a key motivation.

The Resistance pledged to intensify its operations against Israeli military sites, releasing video footage that shows drones targeting a site in southern Palestine. The Resistance reiterated its commitment to escalating these efforts in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.