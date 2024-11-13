Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Drone Attack on Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv

On Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced a major escalation, claiming responsibility for a drone attack targeting the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, along with the General Staff and War Management Room. This marks the first time Hezbollah has launched an assault on these key Israeli military sites in the center of Tel Aviv.

In a series of operations throughout the day, Hezbollah’s air defense unit reportedly intercepted two Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. At 12:05 PM, fighters confronted an Israeli “Hermes 450” drone with a surface-to-air missile, followed by a confrontation with a “Hermes 900” drone at 12:10 PM, forcing both to retreat.

Earlier, at 5:00 AM, Hezbollah initiated strikes on Israeli forces gathered east of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage, followed by another attack at 9:00 AM on Israeli forces in the Sa’sa settlement. At 12:15 PM, Hezbollah also targeted the Kfar Vradim settlement in northern Israel as part of its ongoing warning campaign against settlements in the region.

These strikes underscore Hezbollah’s intensified engagement in the conflict, utilizing both drone and rocket attacks across multiple sites.