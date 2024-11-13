Israeli Strikes on Gaza Leave 47 Dead, 182 Injured in Latest Wave of Violence

The death toll in Gaza has climbed sharply, reaching 43,712, with a significant number of victims reported as women and children since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023. According to medical sources cited by the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, injuries have surged to 103,258, while many individuals remain trapped under debris across the region.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces reportedly launched seven strikes targeting families, resulting in 47 fatalities and 182 injuries. Emergency responders have faced severe obstacles in reaching victims due to ongoing bombardments and inaccessible roads, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.