Al-Houthi Calls for Arab Leaders at Riyadh Summit to Designate Israel as a Terrorist State

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, urged leaders attending the Riyadh Summit to classify Israel as a terrorist state, voicing frustration over the lack of accountability for Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon. He criticized Arab leaders for calling for international resolutions without enforcing measures to address what he described as Israeli aggression.

Al-Houthi called for a binding UN Security Council resolution to label Israel a terrorist entity, arguing that past appeals to international bodies often fail due to US vetoes, which shield Israel from sanctions. He questioned the effectiveness of these appeals, pointing to the persistent suffering of civilians in Gaza.

The summit, attended by more than 50 leaders from Arab and Islamic countries, was convened at Iran’s request, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading diplomatic efforts. The leaders collectively demanded an immediate halt to Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the need for a unified Arab and Islamic stance to achieve peace.

The ongoing Israeli military campaign has now spanned 403 consecutive days, marked by extensive home demolitions, a severe blockade, and reports of civilian casualties. The Ministry of Health reports that, as of Monday, the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 43,603, with 102,929 wounded.