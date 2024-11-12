US-British Coalition Intensifies Airstrikes on Yemen’s Bayda and Hodeidah Provinces

The US-British coalition launched a series of renewed airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Bayda and Hodeidah provinces. Security sources confirmed three strikes hit the Al-Fazaa area in Hodeidah’s At-Tuhayta district, while a separate airstrike in Bayda’s Al-Sawma’ah district struck a civilian vehicle.

These attacks followed recent strikes in other regions, with seven airstrikes reported on Amran’s Harf Sufyan district and two additional strikes on Al-Rahbah in Saada’s Safraa district, escalating the coalition’s ongoing campaign in Yemen.