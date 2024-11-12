Yemeni Forces Target U.S. Aircraft Carrier and Destroyers in Arabian and Red Seas

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched two extensive operations on Tuesday, targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea and two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Red Sea, using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones. The strikes were confirmed by Yemen’s military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e.

According to Sare’e, the first operation struck the USS Abraham Lincoln as it prepared for potential operations against Yemen. The second strike targeted two U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, with both operations reportedly meeting their objectives over an eight-hour period.

Sare’e held the United States and the United Kingdom accountable for escalating tensions in the Red Sea, accusing them of turning it into a zone of military conflict. He emphasized that Yemeni forces will continue their defensive actions until the siege on Gaza is lifted and aggression in Lebanon ceases. This operation, Sare’e stated, represents Yemen’s assertion of its right to respond to foreign threats in its territorial waters.