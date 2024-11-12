Journalist Mahdi Al-Mamluk Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza, Bringing Journalist Death Toll to 190

Journalist Mahdi Hassan Al-Mamluk, an engineer in the satellite broadcasting department for Al-Quds Al-Youm TV, was killed on Monday evening in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City. Al-Quds Al-Youm TV has mourned Al-Mamluk’s death, describing his killing as a profound loss for Palestinian media.

Al-Mamluk’s death marks the latest in a tragic toll, bringing the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, to 190. This includes journalist Muhammad Khreis, who was killed along with his family in a recent airstrike on their displacement tent in the Nuseirat camp.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating, with the Israeli military continuing relentless strikes for the 403rd day, particularly affecting densely populated northern areas. Over two million Palestinians, half of whom are children, face catastrophic conditions amid the relentless bombardment and rising civilian casualties.