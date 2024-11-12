Hezbollah Launches Targeted Strikes on Israeli Forces and Settlements Amid Gaza Conflict

On Tuesday, Hezbollah carried out a series of precise strikes against Israeli forces, key sites, and settlements in support of Palestinian resistance in Gaza and to defend Lebanese territory. Hezbollah’s military media issued several statements detailing the attacks and outcomes throughout the day.

The first strike occurred at 9:00 AM, with Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance fighters launching rockets at the Kfar Blum settlement. At 10:15 AM, a second statement reported that Hezbollah’s Air Defense Unit engaged an Israeli Hermes-450 UAV over Nabatieh, successfully driving it from Lebanese airspace.

By 12:05 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Israeli settlement of Kfar Yuval with another rocket barrage, while at 12:50 PM, the Air Defense Unit confronted a second Hermes-450 UAV over western Lebanese airspace, again forcing it to retreat.

The group’s fifth statement noted a 1:00 PM rocket attack on the Dishon settlement. Later in the day, Hezbollah released video footage showing additional missile strikes on the Krayot area north of Haifa, featuring “Fadi 1” and “Malak 2” missiles.

The strikes underscore Hezbollah’s escalating engagement in the ongoing conflict, with both ground and air defenses involved in targeting Israeli military and settlement areas.