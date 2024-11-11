Tokyo Protesters Rally Outside Azerbaijan Embassy Against Israeli

In Tokyo on Monday, November 11, a pro-Palestinian rally took place outside the Azerbaijan Embassy as demonstrators voiced opposition to Israel’s participation in the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP-29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Holding Palestinian flags and signs reading “Stop War” and “Stop Genocide in Gaza,” the protesters criticized Israel’s presence at the summit amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The 29th COP meeting has seen absences from several countries, including Iran, in a stance of solidarity with Gaza and Palestine. Supporters of Palestine in Japan have held consistent gatherings over the past year to denounce the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where, since October 7, 2023, over 43,500 Palestinians have lost their lives, and the region continues to suffer severe destruction and food shortages.