Hezbollah Launches Over 100 Rockets at Northern Israel, Targeting Galilee and Haifa

Late Monday, Hezbollah launched two waves of rocket attacks on northern Israel, focusing on Galilee and Haifa Bay. According to Israeli military sources, the assault involved more than 90 rockets and included two ballistic missiles directed at Haifa Bay.

The rocket strikes caused injuries among residents and led to significant damage to buildings and vehicles in multiple areas, including Safad, Kiryat Ata, and Kiryat Yam. Emergency services reported at least 10 residents hospitalized for injuries and anxiety attacks.

This latest escalation marks a significant intensification in Hezbollah’s operations in northern Israel, heightening tensions across the region.